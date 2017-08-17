China warns Washington against ‘trade war’

BEIJING (AP) — China has warned “there is no winner in a trade war” after an aide to President Donald Trump called in published comments for a tougher stance toward Beijing.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Thursday both sides have benefited from trade.

In comments to The American Prospect posted online, Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said the United States is in an “economic war” with China.

Asked about Bannon’s comments, Hua said at a regular new briefing, “There is no winner in a trade war. We hope the relevant people can refrain from dealing with a problem in the 21st century with a zero-sum mentality from the 19th or the 20th century.”

Hua appealed for dialogue to “preserve the sound and steady growth of China-U.S. relations.”