The Latest: Woman killed in rally mourned in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a memorial service for the woman killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A memorial service is underway in Virginia for the 32-year-old woman killed after a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

The service for Heather Heyer is being held inside a theater in downtown Charlottesville, the site of the deadly rally on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is being remembered in speeches and in phographs in a slide show playing on a large screen in the theater.

___

10:50 a.m.

Inside the theater where mourners are gathering for a memorial service, a slide show is playing on a large screen showing a variety of photos of Heather Heyer smiling with friends.

The 32-year-old was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

Outside, the theater’s marquee carried the message “C’Ville Strong,” a reference to Charlottesville where the rally took place on Saturday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

___

10:10 a.m.

People are lining up at a historic theater to attend a memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

The line started forming more than 90 minutes on Wednesday before the service at the Paramount theater in Charlottesville.

About a half dozen police stood in front of the theater. Other officers stood in front of shops across a brick promenade.

Outside the theater, several people who came to show support support for Heyer brought shields with purple covers. Purple was Heyer’s favorite color. They stood quietly, with helmets wrapped in pink with a heart drawn on them and baseball bats.

The scene outside the theater was quiet about an hour before the service was expected to start. Someone played a saxophone. One of the tunes was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The theater, which seats roughly 1,000 people, is a short walk away from the street where a man plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters on Saturday. The crash killed Heyer and injured 19.

___

3:25 a.m.

Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honor the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer’s favorite color, in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer’s mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer’s family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.