The Latest: Russia warns against tightening Korea sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Russia says it’s against further tightening sanctions on North Korea, warning that economic pressure on Pyongyang has reached its limit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Wednesday “we can’t support ideas by some of our partners to suffocate North Korea economically with all the negative and tragic humanitarian consequences for its citizens.”

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, added that the “potential for economic pressure has been practically exhausted” and emphasized the need to encourage political settlement.

He reaffirmed a call by China and Russia for the U.S. to suspend annual military exercises with South Korea in exchange for Pyongyang halting its missile and nuclear tests as a first step toward direct talks.

___

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump says in a tweet that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “made a very wise and reasonable decision” amid indications his country has decided not to proceed with its multiple missile launch toward Guam.

Trump says: “The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”

During an inspection of the North Korean army’s Strategic Forces, which handles the missile program, Kim praised the military for drawing up a “close and careful plan” and said Tuesday he would watch the “foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees” a little more before deciding whether to order the missile test, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.