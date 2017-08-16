Qualifier Barty knocks Venus Williams out in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Ninth-seeded Venus Williams was knocked out of the Western & Southern Open by qualifier Ashleigh Barty in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Barty, who is ranked No. 48 on the WTA Tour, bounced back from dropping the second set to pull out a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 upset of the 37-year-old Wimbledon finalist, who is ranked No. 9.

Earlier, 16th-seeded Madison Keys easily reached the women’s round of 16 in Cincinnati for the first time on her fourth try, needing just 50 minutes to zoom past Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1. Keys, a right-hander who withdrew from last week’s Rogers Cup in Toronto with a left forearm injury, next will meet fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza, the Wimbledon champion.

In men’s action, seventh-seeded Gregor Dimitrov defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach the Western & Southern Open’s round of 16.