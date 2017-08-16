Mayweather and McGregor will fight in smaller gloves

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will fight with smaller gloves, though not nearly as small as the ones McGregor is used to wearing.

Nevada boxing regulators on Wednesday gave the two fighters an exemption to a rule requiring 10-ounce gloves, approving 8-ounce gloves for the Aug. 26 bout. Representatives of both fighters appeared before the Nevada Athletic Commission to request the waiver.

Commissioners also approved veteran referee Robert Byrd as the third man in the ring for the fight.

Under Nevada regulations, 10-ounce gloves are required in fights above 147 pounds and the bout is set for 154 pounds. But Mayweather has worn 8-ounce gloves most of his career, and McGregor has worn 4-ounce gloves in his UFC fights.

Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell led the way in approving the smaller gloves, but not before chastising the two camps for using the issue as a pawn in social media to try and sell tickets for the event.