Police: Lifejacket probably not linked to missing journalist

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen police say a tattered lifejacket found by those looking for a Swedish woman missing since a trip on a home-built submarine is probably not related to her case.

The jacket was found in shallow waters around the Danish island of Saltholm off Copenhagen, police said, adding the area had already been combed by a plane several times in recent days and “will not be subject to further searches” for now.

Emma Forseth, spokeswoman for the private Swedish Sea Rescue Society, said Wednesday the objects were found late Tuesday on the Danish side of the Oresund strait.

Submarine owner Peter Madsen was questioned after the UC3 Nautilus sank Friday. Police later arrested the Dane on preliminary manslaughter charges in the disappearance of 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall. Madsen has denied having anything to do with her vanishing.

Danish investigators declined to give further details about the probe.