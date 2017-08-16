LEADING OFF: Stanton swings for 7 straight; Kinsler eyes ump

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

___

RECORD CHASE

Streaking slugger Giancarlo Stanton tries to hit a home run in his seventh straight game when the Marlins host the Giants. Struggling right-hander Matt Cain (3-9, 5.22 ERA) starts for San Francisco. Stanton, who leads the majors with a team-record 44 homers this season, has four in 22 career at-bats against Cain. The major league record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, set by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993). Stanton has 11 homers in his last 12 games, and 23 in the last 35.

THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM

The Red Sox celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1967 AL championship before facing St. Louis at Fenway Park. Triple Crown winner Carl Yastrzemski and ace pitcher Jim Lonborg are among the members of that “Impossible Dream” team scheduled to attend the ceremony. Following a thrilling, four-team race that came down to the final day of the season, the pennant Boston won in ’67 was its first in 21 years. Those beloved Red Sox lost to the Cardinals in the World Series.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER

One day after harshly criticizing Angel Hernandez and saying the veteran umpire should find another job, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler could be just steps away from Hernandez much of the night. A normal rotation for the umps would put Hernandez at second base when Detroit plays the Texas Rangers. Kinsler was ejected by Hernandez for questioning his calls on balls and strikes Monday night. The next day, the four-time All-Star told reporters covering the Tigers that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is “messing” with games “blatantly.”

ON THE MEND

Indians reliever Andrew Miller is set to pitch one inning in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. If all goes well, the All-Star lefty is expected to come off the disabled list Friday in Kansas City. Miller has been out since Aug. 2 with right knee patella tendinitis. He is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA and two saves in 46 games this season.

TRACK CHANGE

Rookie right-hander Robert Gsellman comes off the disabled list to start for the New York Mets as the Subway Series shifts to Citi Field. Gary Sanchez and the Yankees won the first two matchups this week in the Bronx. Gsellman was 5-5 with a 6.16 ERA when he injured his hamstring in late June. He’ll pitch in place of Seth Lugo, put on the 10-day DL with a right shoulder impingement. Left-hander Jaime Garcia makes his third start for the Yankees after coming over in a trade. Mets fans also will have their eyes on the minors: Matt Harvey (shoulder) is set for his second rehab outing with Class A Brooklyn, and closer Jeurys Familia begins his rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie. It will be Familia’s first game since having surgery for a blood clot in his shoulder.

NOTHING EARNED

Rangers lefty Cole Hamels is slated to pitch against Detroit. Hamels (7-1, 3.31 ERA) has won his first two starts in August by allowing only one run in 16 innings — and it was unearned. It is the second time this season he has tossed at least seven innings in consecutive games without giving up an earned run. Hamels threw seven scoreless innings against Houston last Friday, staying in the game after a comebacker ricocheted off his left knee in the fourth. He is 29-7 in 58 regular-season starts for the Rangers since they acquired him from Philadelphia in July 2015.

___

