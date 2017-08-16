10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MOURNERS TO GATHER FOR HEATHER HEYER

The 32-year-old woman was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally will be honored in Charlottesville, Virginia.

2. TRUMP REVERTS TO ORIGINAL THOUGHT PROCESS ON CHARLOTTESVILLE

The Republican president defiantly blames “both sides” for the weekend violence between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Virginia.

3. ‘HIT THE BRAKES’

China is telling the U.S. and North Korea to stop threatening words and actions and work toward a peaceful resolution of their dispute.

4. WHAT MAY PROVE BELLWETHER FOR MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore forces a primary runoff against Trump-backed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in a race likely to be closely watched for clues about GOP prospects in 2018.

5. MODERATE UTAH MAYOR WINS GOP PRIMARY FOR US HOUSE SEAT

John Curtis overcomes $1 million in attacks from out-of-state groups to win a three-way race to fill a seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz.

6. LABOR-SHORT JAPAN MORE AT HOME WITH AUTOMATION THAN AMERICA

It would be hard to find a culture that celebrates robots more, evident in the popularity of companion robots for consumers.

7. IRAQI SHIITE CLERIC DISPLAYS REALPOLITIK

Muqtada al-Sadr, notorious for his followers’ deadly attacks on U.S. troops over a decade ago, is cultivating ties with two Sunni nations in the Gulf fiercely critical of Iran.

8. WHO TRUMP IS NOT EXPRESSING CONFIDENCE IN

Top strategist Steve Bannon, former leader of conservative Breitbart News, is drawing fire from some of the president’s closest advisers.

9. COLORFUL PORTRAITS SHOW VISAGES OF DRUG CRISIS

The New Hampshire State Library’s latest art exhibit shows more than 80 paintings featuring the faces of the state’s opioid epidemic.

10. WHAT CAVS STAR IS IMPLORING KIDS TO DO

LeBron James is encouraging children in his foundation to stand up for their beliefs and he gave them a lesson in how it’s done by condemning the recent violence in Virginia and criticizing Trump.