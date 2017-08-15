The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 13, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

4. Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 – Com…,Visible Body

5. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi

8. ThemeGear – Live Wallpapers, Abdel Ghany Motaleb

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Sarahah, ZainAlabdin Tawfiq

2. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Flippy Knife, Oleg Beresnev

8. Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

9. Google Maps – Navigation & Tra…, Google, Inc.

10.Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Notability, Ginger Labs

3. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

4. Procreate – Sketch, paint, cre…Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 – Com…,Visible Body.

7. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon.

9. GoodNotes 4 – Notes & PDF,Time Base Technology Limited

10. The Emoji Movie Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.

2. Flippy Knife,Oleg Beresnev

3. Netflix,Netflix, Inc.

4. Bowmasters – Top Multiplayer B…, Playgendary

5. Messenger,Facebook, Inc.

6. ROBLOX,Roblox Corporation

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snake VS Block, Voodoo

9. Google Chrome – The Fast and S…,Google, Inc.

10. Gymnastics Superstar – Get a P…,Coco Play

