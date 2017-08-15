The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 13, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
4. Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 – Com…,Visible Body
5. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations
6. iSchedule, HotSchedules
7. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi
8. ThemeGear – Live Wallpapers, Abdel Ghany Motaleb
9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
10. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Sarahah, ZainAlabdin Tawfiq
2. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Flippy Knife, Oleg Beresnev
8. Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
9. Google Maps – Navigation & Tra…, Google, Inc.
10.Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Notability, Ginger Labs
3. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
4. Procreate – Sketch, paint, cre…Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 – Com…,Visible Body.
7. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon.
9. GoodNotes 4 – Notes & PDF,Time Base Technology Limited
10. The Emoji Movie Maker, AppMoji, Inc.
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.
2. Flippy Knife,Oleg Beresnev
3. Netflix,Netflix, Inc.
4. Bowmasters – Top Multiplayer B…, Playgendary
5. Messenger,Facebook, Inc.
6. ROBLOX,Roblox Corporation
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
9. Google Chrome – The Fast and S…,Google, Inc.
10. Gymnastics Superstar – Get a P…,Coco Play
