Need a little unconditional love? Audrey could do the trick.

Well look who I found on the Needy Paws Rescue website, Audrey. Doesn’t she just have the sweetest little face and that scruffy hair just makes me want to lean in for a yummy snuggle. This adorable little squirt is 5 yrs. old and only 8 lbs.. Joyfully, all of the puppy phase is done now all you have to do is show her off and spoil her completely. Audrey is crate trained, potty trained, and does well with most dogs. Her ideal home would be one where someone is home more often than gone or perhaps she could travel with you to work or school.

I’m not sure why someone hasn’t already scooped this cute little girl up in their arms and run for the door. She is as delicious on the inside as she appears on the outside. She would love the opportunity to meet for an afternoon playdate and share some cuddling time.

If you are interested in meeting Audrey, complete the Adoption Application at www.NeedyPaws.org and we will contact you.

Thanks Michelle for doing the heavy lifting and always keeping me in the loop on who needs a home.

RROOFF!!!

Bo