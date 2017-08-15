Michael Moore leads audience of Broadway play to Trump Tower

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Moore has led the audience of his Broadway play to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump’s comments about the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Facebook, Moore urged people to join him at Trump Tower after Tuesday night’s performance of his one-man show “The Terms of My Surrender” to “nonviolently express our rage.”

After the play, Moore is seen on a Facebook Live video leading a group of people to the tower, where the president is currently staying for the first time since his inauguration. He was joined by actor Mark Ruffalo. They led the group in chants including “hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Earlier Monday, Trump again said both sides were to blame for last weekend’s deadly violence in Virginia.