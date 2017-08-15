Home Depot beats Street 2Q forecasts

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is reporting second-quarter earnings of $2.67 billion, or $2.25 per share.

That beat Wall Street expectations by 4 cents per share, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Atlanta home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $28.11 billion, also exceeding analyst projections of $27.84 billion.

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. have increased 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 10 percent. The stock has increased 13 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

_____

Keywords: Home Depot, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings