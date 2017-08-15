Open
Close
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

Report: Woods had marijuana, painkillers in system at arrest

LeBron blasts Trump, calls him ‘so-called president’

Stanton homers in 6th straight, Marlins fall 9-4 to Giants

Union appeals Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s 6-game suspension

Lions condemn ‘any use’ of logo at Charlottesville event

Maria Sharapova granted wild-card entry into US Open

Texans, Pats tune up for preseason game with joint practice

Tigers’ Kinsler says ump Hernandez should get out of game

Red Sox turn first triple play in 6 years vs Cardinals

Carroll supports Bennett while saying Seahawks should stand

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.