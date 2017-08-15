5 researchers share $500,000 prize for work on gene editing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Five researchers will share a $500,000 medical prize for their roles in developing a groundbreaking, gene-editing tool that lets scientists alter the DNA of living cells.

The recipients of the Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research announced Tuesday are being recognized for their accomplishments related to the development of the tool, called CRISPR-Cas9. The faster, cheaper and simpler tool has sparked a boom in research over the past five years.

The recipients are: Emmanuelle Charpentier of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, Germany; Jennifer Doudna, University of California, Berkeley; Luciano Marraffini, The Rockefeller University, New York City; Francisco J.M. Mojica, University of Alicante, Spain; Feng Zhang, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

They will receive the award at a ceremony Sept. 27 in Albany, New York.