The Latest: UK cyber-expert pleads not guilty in US case

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. case against a British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating a malware program (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A British cybersecurity researcher credited with helping curb a recent worldwide ransomware attack has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of creating malicious software to steal banking information in 2014.

Marcus Hutchins entered the plea Monday during a hearing in Wisconsin federal court. He and an unnamed co-defendant face charges of conspiring to commit computer fraud in the state and elsewhere. Authorities arrested the 23-year-old man Aug. 2 in the Las Vegas airport on his way home to Ilfracombe, England, after a cybersecurity convention.

The legal troubles Hutchins faces are a dramatic turnaround from the status of cybercrime-fighting hero he enjoyed four months ago when he found a “kill switch” that slowed the outbreak of WannaCry virus.

The indictment says the crimes happened from July 2014 to July 2015.

