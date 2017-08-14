The Latest: Moon says North Korea crisis must end peacefully

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The South Korean president says the North Korean nuclear crisis must “absolutely be solved peacefully” and there can be no U.S. military moves without South Korean consent.

Moon Jae-in, a liberal who favors engagement with the North, delivered a nationally televised speech Tuesday on the anniversary of the end of World War II and the Korean Peninsula’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

North Korea has said its military presented leader Kim Jong Un with plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam. But its comments appeared to signal a path to defuse the crisis by saying Kim would watch U.S. conduct before giving his orders.

Moon said his South Korean government “will put everything on the line to prevent another war in the Korean Peninsula.” He says the “North Korean nuclear program should absolutely be solved peacefully, and the (South Korean) government and the U.S. government don’t have a different position on this.”

___

6:30 p.m.

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military’s plans to launch missiles in waters near Guam days after the Korean People’s Army announced its preparing to create “enveloping fire” near the U.S. military hub in the Pacific.

The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim during an inspection of the KPA’s Strategic Forces praised the military for drawing up a “close and careful” plan. Kim said he will give order for the missile test if the United States continues its “extremely dangerous actions” on the Korean Peninsula.

The KPA’s Strategic Forces said last week it would finalize by mid-August a plan to fire four intermediate ballistic missiles near Guam and send it to Kim for his approval

___

8:10 a.m.

The top U.S. military officer says the United States wants to peacefully resolve a deepening standoff with North Korea but is also ready to use the “full range” of its military capabilities in case of provocation.

The comments by Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford in meetings Monday with senior South Korean military and political officials appeared to be an attempt to ease anxiety over tit-for-tat threats between President Donald Trump and North Korea while also showing a willingness to back up Trump’s warnings if necessary.

Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the U.S. is “seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis.”

Dunford is visiting South Korea, Japan and China after a week in which Trump said he was ready to unleash “fire and fury” if North Korea continued to threaten the United States.