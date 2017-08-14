PETA’s ‘Lettuce ladies’ promote vegan eating in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group is promoting a vegan lifestyle in the Romanian capital with its ambassadors known as the “Lettuce Ladies.”

Two young women dressed in bikinis adorned with bright green leaves handed out vegan sandwiches in Bucharest on Monday.

They carried signs in Romanian and English saying: “Start Fresh: Go Vegan.” They attracted attention, though some passers-by looked puzzled.

The animal rights group is promoting vegan eating in different countries. They recent visited Moscow and Saint Petersburg in Russia and will also travel to Istanbul. They have also visited China and Cuba.

Many Christian orthodox Romanians consume vegan food for religious reasons in the weeks prior to a religious festival such as Christmas or a saint’s day.