Reports: Key witness in Indonesia corruption case dies in US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who killed himself during a Los Angeles standoff was reportedly an important witness in a sweeping corruption investigation in Indonesia.

Coroner’s spokeswoman Rayna Hernandez said Sunday that 32-year-old Johannes Marliem died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Febri Diansyah, a spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission in Indonesia, told the Jakarta Post that Marliem had died in the United States, but he didn’t have details.

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly politicians, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system to steal more than a third of the allotted funds.

Marliem was considered a key witness in the case.

A woman and child left the house unharmed after the standoff began Wednesday evening. Police didn’t confirm whether they were Marliem’s wife and child.