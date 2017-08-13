NY man due in court in killings of mom, sister, 3rd woman

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A man accused of bludgeoning his mother, sister and another woman to death after being kicked out of his home on New York’s Long Island is headed to court.

Bobby Vanderhall is due to be arraigned Sunday. It’s not immediately known if Vanderhall has an attorney who can comment on the allegations.

The 34-year-old Vanderhall was arrested Saturday on murder charges in the deaths of his mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall; his sister, Melissa Vanderhall; and visitor Janel Simpson.

Suffolk County police say Vanderhall had a history of emotional problems, and his mother had gotten a protective order against him and had thrown him out of their Hempstead home. Police say Vanderhall used a large hammer to break through the basement door, then attacked the women.