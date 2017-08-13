NBA heads to the Holy Land to develop talent, promote values

JERUSALEM (AP) — The NBA is heading to the holy land.

A league delegation headed by Commissioner Adam Silver is in Israel this week on a mission with its “Basketball Without Borders” program.

The program has brought together top teenage players from across Europe for a chance to compete and train at the highest level. Silver says these players are seen as potential professionals.

But the program also teaches athletes how sports can be a tool for bringing people together. It will include a series of workshops for local Jewish and Arab children.

Silver says the goal is to grow interest in basketball and help develop young people around the world.