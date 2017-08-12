Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is ‘locked and loaded’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for cool-headedness over escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging both sides to avoid words or actions that could worsen the situation.

Saturday’s call came after Trump unleashed a slew of fresh threats against North Korea on Friday, declaring the U.S. military “locked and loaded” and warning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he “will regret it fast” if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies.

Trump has pushed China to pressure North Korea to halt a nuclear weapons program that is nearing the capability of targeting the U.S. But China says it alone can’t compel Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile programs.