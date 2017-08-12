The Latest: Trump condemns hatred, bigotry ‘on many sides’

BEDMINISTER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is condemning “in the strongest possible terms” what he’s calling an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” after clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump is calling for “a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.”

The president made his comments at a bill signing ceremony at his golf club in New Jersey where he’s on a working vacation.

Trump says he’s spoken with the governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, and “we agreed that the hate and the division must stop and must stop right now.”

He says “we have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and … true affection for each other.”

___

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says there’s “no place” in the United States for the kind of violence that’s broken out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Disturbances began Friday night during a march through the University of Virginia. Saturday’s clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters have grown so violent the governor has declared a state of emergency and police have ordered people to disperse.

Trump has tweeted that “we ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for.” He also says “there is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

The White House was silent for hours except for a tweet from first lady Melania Trump — “Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts.”