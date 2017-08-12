Kisner, Matsuyama share lead at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner shared the 36-hole lead at the PGA Championship on a changing golf course at Quail Hollow.

The first question Saturday morning was whether Chris Stroud could join them.

Storms that softened the course and caused a nearly two-hour delay also kept the second round from finishing. Stroud was among 26 players who didn’t finish, and the only one with a chance to catch the leaders.

Matsuyama and Kisner were at 8-under 134.

Stroud was at 5 under and just right of the green on the par-5 fifth hole. He still had two of the easier holes to play.

Bernd Wiesberger also had a hand in how the second round ended. He could affect the cut and knock out players such as Adam Scott.