APNewsBreak: Grandmother in travel ban flap arriving in US

HONOLULU (AP) — The Syrian grandmother at the center of Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from six mostly Muslim countries is arriving Honolulu.

A plaintiff in Hawaii’s lawsuit is Ismail Elshikh, the imam of a Honolulu mosque who argued that the ban was preventing his Syrian mother-in-law from visiting.

Elshikh says his mother-in-law is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on Saturday evening. He says the government several weeks ago granted her approval to travel to the U.S.

He says her arrival wouldn’t be possible without Hawaii’s lawsuit.

The legal wrangling over the travel ban continues. A federal appeals court in Seattle is scheduled to hear arguments later this month in the government’s appeal of a judge’s ruling allowing grandmothers and other family members to get into the U.S.