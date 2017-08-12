Saturday, August 12, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:34 a.m. EDT
2017-08-12
Kisner survives wild finish to take PGA lead
The Latest: Kisner has PGA lead after wild finish
Benintendi 2 HRs, 6 RBIs, Red Sox rout Severino, Yanks 10-5
Bolt takes a tumble and can’t complete final race at worlds
Dolphins’ Tannehill out for season, goes on injured reserve
Red Wings denounce use of logo at white nationalist rally
Frank Robinson honors teammate Don Baylor at Texas memorial
Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case
Marlins confirm $1.2 billion deal to sell to Jeter group