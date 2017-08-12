Open
Saturday, August 12, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

Kisner survives wild finish to take PGA lead

The Latest: Kisner has PGA lead after wild finish

Benintendi 2 HRs, 6 RBIs, Red Sox rout Severino, Yanks 10-5

Bolt takes a tumble and can’t complete final race at worlds

Dolphins’ Tannehill out for season, goes on injured reserve

Red Wings denounce use of logo at white nationalist rally

Frank Robinson honors teammate Don Baylor at Texas memorial

Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case

Marlins confirm $1.2 billion deal to sell to Jeter group

