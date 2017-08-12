Dolphins’ Tannehill out for season, goes on injured reserve

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve with a left knee injury, sidelining him for the entire season.

The move came Saturday, when Miami also signed linebacker Junior Sylvestre. He spent part of the 2017 offseason with Buffalo and the 2016 offseason and training camp with Indianapolis.

Tannehill will have surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a person familiar with the decision said Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Dolphins hadn’t disclosed the decision publicly.

Jay Cutler, who parted with the Chicago Bears after eight seasons, agreed to delay his fledgling network TV career and signed a $10 million, one-year contract Monday to replace Tannehill.

Tannehill missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his knee, and he reinjured it a week into training camp. The Dolphins consulted with specialists before the team and Tannehill decided on surgery.

Tannehill chose to avoid surgery after last season’s injury. He instead rehabilitated the partially torn ligaments and underwent stem cell treatments.

