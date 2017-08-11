Wisconsin Republicans tie Foxconn incentives to job numbers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have adjusted Gov. Scott Walker’s Foxconn incentives bill to tie tax credits to jobs created and create a new worker training program.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin that the company says could employ up to 13,000 people. Walker’s bill would lay out $3 billion in tax breaks and suspend environmental regulations to speed construction.

Assembly Republicans introduced revisions to the bill Friday. The new version retains the tax breaks but ties them to jobs created that pay at least $30,000 and exempts salaries over $100,000 from the calculations.

The bill still retains the environmental exemptions but provides $20 million for worker training and creates a new state position to help small businesses benefit from Foxconn.