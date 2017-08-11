The Latest: Swift security guard testifies in groping trial

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Testimony has resumed in a civil trial over whether Taylor Swift was groped by a former radio DJ.

A security guard for Swift, Greg Dent, took the stand Friday in Denver federal court.

The pop superstar testified for about an hour on Thursday, sometimes using unflinching language in giving her account of what happened.

Swift used the word “ass” dozens of times on the witness stand as she told jurors that David Mueller reached under her skirt during a meet-and-greet photo op in 2013.

Mueller sued Swift after her team reported the alleged assault to his bosses at a country music station. He’s seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. Mueller testified he did not grope Swift.

___

1:25 a.m.

Her defiant, hour-long testimony came four days into a rapidly moving trial that is scheduled to last nearly two weeks.