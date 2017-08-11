The Latest: Mayer gets off to strong start in decathlon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

___

10:45 a.m.

Kevin Mayer of France, the Olympic silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro, got off to a strong start in the decathlon with a lifetime best of 10.70 seconds in the 100 meters.

Trey Hardee, the last gold medalist before Aston Eaton took over the event at the 2012 London Olympics, finished his heat in 10.75 seconds, way off the 33-year-old veteran’s best time.

Leading after the opening event at the world championships was Damian Warner of Canada. He ran 10.50 seconds, also far below his best, despite a rare sunny morning at the Olympic Stadium.

Rico Freimuth of Germany had the second best time of 10.53.

The decathletes will next head to the long jump, the second of the 10 events.

___

10:25 a.m.

The two-day competition in the decathlon set off under sunny skies at the Olympic Stadium with Kevin Beyer and Trey Hardee favorites for gold at the world championships now that Ashton Eaton has retired.

Eaton won the last two world championships and Olympics, dominating the 10-event competition as much as Usain Bolt did the sprints. Now the race to become the “world’s greatest athlete” is wide open.

The decathlon starts out with the 100 meters, followed by the long jump and the shot put.

Later Friday, there will be finals in the women’s 200, steeplechase and long jump, and the men’s hammer throw.

___

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017