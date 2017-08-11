The Latest: Death toll in Egypt train collision rises to 36

CAIRO (AP) — The Latest on the train collision in Egypt’s port city of Alexandria (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Egypt’s Health Ministry has raised to 36 the death toll from a train collision just east of the coastal city of Alexandria.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told state television that more than a 100 people were also injured in the collision.

The Egyptian Railways Authority said a train traveling to Alexandria from Cairo, Egypt’s capital, hit the back end of another train, which was waiting at a small station in the district of Khorshid, just east of Alexandria.

The statement did not say what caused the accident, only that the authority’s experts would be investigating.

4:20 p.m.

Two passenger trains have collided just outside Egypt’s Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing at least 31 people and injuring 109.

Two senior medical officials in Alexandria, Mohammed Abu Homs and Magdy Hegazy, gave the casualty tolls for the tragedy on Friday, cautioning that the death toll was likely to rise further.

A statement by the Egyptian Railways Authority said a train traveling to Alexandria from Cairo, Egypt’s capital, hit the back end of another train, which was waiting at a small station in the district of Khorshid, just east of Alexandria.

The statement did not say what caused the accident, saying only that the authority’s experts would be investigating.