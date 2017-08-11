Paisley hopes to land punchlines with first comedy special

NEW YORK (AP) — Country singer Brad Paisley can carry a tune, and now he’s hoping to show audiences he can land a punchline, too.

The Grammy winner’s first Netflix special, the “Brad Paisley Comedy Rodeo,” will debut Tuesday on the streaming site.

Paisley has always mixed humor with his music and his stage performances, and he says years of hosting the Country Music Awards with Carrie Underwood helped with the Netflix show.

The country star is enlisting help from some actual comedians, including Mike E. Winfield, to help him out on the special, which will still feature Paisley singing.