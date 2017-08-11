NYC prepared for president’s return to Trump Tower

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to come home to Trump Tower for a few days starting Sunday, the first time since his inauguration. New York City police are planning a slight security clampdown in the area around the skyscraper for the duration of his visit.

Police officials estimate the cost of securing the president while he’s in town is roughly $300,000 per day, but that could easily change based on whom he’s with, where he’s headed and whether there are protests.

Trump first tweeted his plans Monday, saying he’d come to the city for some meetings. The White House hasn’t further divulged any specifics.

He arrived at his private golf club in New Jersey last Friday for a 17-day “working vacation.”