Kuwait says North Korean workers welcome then refutes itself

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Stalwart U.S. ally Kuwait has told The Associated Press it will continue to grant visas to North Korean laborers.

That’s according to a government statement sent to the AP on Thursday. Kuwait later refuted itself early Friday after the U.S. expressed concern.

Those workers’ wages allegedly aid Pyongyang in evading international sanctions.

The comments and the backtracking come before Kuwait’s ruler travels to Washington to meet President Donald Trump.

Kuwait’s statement Thursday also said it never stopped issuing work visas for North Koreans. That refutes a major State Department human trafficking report released in June that applauded the Mideast nation for taking steps to limit their presence.

Kuwait’s response shows the challenge America faces in trying to convince Gulf nations to cut back on using thousands of North Korean workers.