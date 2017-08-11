Open
Close
Friday, August 11, 2017
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Chinese presidents speaks with Trump, urges calm

APNewsBreak: Beyond bluster, US, NKorea in regular contact

Trump says he won’t rule out military response to Venezuela

Trump: If North Korea attacks US, it ‘will regret it fast’

Resistance leaders play long game, dismiss impeachment talk

Group tied to Trump backs Strange in Alabama’s Senate race

The Latest: White House rejects Maduro phone call

The Latest: Trump to hold press conference in DC Monday

Trump says he wasn’t being serious in remarks about Putin

Senate GOP rallies behind McConnell in feud with Trump

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.