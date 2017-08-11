Saturday, August 12, 2017
AP Top News at 12:52 a.m. EDT
2017-08-11
Trump: If North Korea attacks US, it ‘will regret it fast’
Judge tosses DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift in groping trial
Trump says he won’t rule out military response to Venezuela
Son of Sam killer says he ‘surrendered to dark forces’
Father: Woman killed by officer was ‘ripped from our arms’
War of Words: North Korea vs. Donald Trump
Navy: Only woman in SEAL training pipeline drops out
For electric cars to take off, they’ll need place to charge
Matsuyama, Kisner tied for lead at PGA Championship
AP source: Marlins plan to sell to group that includes Jeter