Up to 55 migrants missing off Yemen, UN agency says

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says five migrants are dead and another 50 are reported missing after smugglers forced them from a boat off the coast of Yemen.

The International Organization for Migration statement comes a day after it reported a similar incident in which up to 50 other migrants from Ethiopia and Somalia were “deliberately drowned” by a smuggler off Yemen.

Thursday’s statement says up to 180 migrants were forced from a boat in the latest incident Thursday.

The narrow waters between the Horn of Africa and Yemen have been a popular migration route despite Yemen’s ongoing conflict. Migrants try to make their way to the oil-rich Gulf countries.