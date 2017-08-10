The Latest: Kerry urges Kenya to resolve any vote disputes

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya’s elections (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says Kenyan political candidates and parties should work within the law to resolve any disputes over national elections.

Kerry is an election observer for The Carter Center. He says he believes the election commission has an effective system, if fully implemented, to guarantee the integrity of Tuesday’s vote as results are counted.

Several people died in protests on Wednesday after opposition leader Raila Odinga alleged that hackers had infiltrated the election commission’s database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Election officials are investigating.

“We affirm the conviction that the judicial process, the judicial system of Kenya and the election laws themselves make full and adequate provision for accountability in this election,” Kerry says. “The streets do not.”

___

12:05 p.m.

An international observer mission is urging Kenyans to be calm as they await final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging and the deaths of several people in election protests.

John Mahama, chief election observer for the Commonwealth and former president of Ghana, said Thursday that Kenya’s voting and counting system appeared “credible, transparent and inclusive.”

However, Mahama says election observers don’t have the capacity to investigate allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the Kenyan election commission’s database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Provisional results show Kenyatta holding a strong lead with 97.5 percent of polling stations counted after Tuesday’s vote.

The election commission has described its electronic voting system as secure. It is not yet clear when final results will be announced.