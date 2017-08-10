Santa Fe show features 2 of Picasso’s rare silver platters

Two of Pablo Picasso’s silver platters are among the hundreds of rare items curated from collections around the world that will be on display and sold during a special exhibition in New Mexico’s art capital of Santa Fe.

The Objects of Art show opens Thursday evening. It will include furniture from the home of the late comedian Garry Shandling, a collection of early Navajo weavings and more modern work from Korean painters.

The show’s co-producer, Kim Martindale, says Picasso’s plates have gained value in recent years and are expected to fetch $80,000 and $90,000 each.

Known for his paintings, Picasso also was a prolific ceramicist.

A series of 24 plates was cast a half-century ago from some of the artist’s favorite ceramic pieces and only 20 editions were ever produced.