Duke coach Krzyzewski to have knee replacement surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will have a total knee replacement surgery, leading the team to cancel this month’s exhibition trip to the Dominican Republic.

The school announced Thursday the Hall of Fame coach will have the procedure this weekend on his right leg at the university hospital in Durham. Krzyzewski will be released within three days to begin a rehabilitation program at Duke.

In a statement, Krzyzewski said he decided on surgery after three straight days of working with the team made him realize his knee condition “wouldn’t be sustainable” through next season.

It’s the sixth surgery in 17 months for the 70-year-old coach. He has a Division I men’s record 1,071 career wins and five NCAA championships.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap