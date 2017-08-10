Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

The “Magic Mike” star stopped by the Sunoco in the town of Statesville on Tuesday night for some coffee and a candy bar. He bantered with the cashier and later danced with her to the tune of Nas’ “If I Ruled The World.” Tatum joked with some puzzled customers that he was the store manager. He took time to snap a photo with a fan.

The episode was streamed to Tatum’s fans via Facebook Live .

Tatum is promoting his upcoming film, “Logan Lucky,” which centers on a heist at a North Carolina NASCAR race.