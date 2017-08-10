Open
Close
Friday, August 11, 2017
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Trump escalates feud against Senate leader

Trump doubles down on ‘fire and fury’ vow as wargames near

Trump suggests Senate GOP leader must deliver or step aside

Trump to declare opioid crisis a ‘national emergency’

Trump aide says Tillerson’s role is diplomatic, not military

Wisconsin Senate leader getting ready to move on Foxconn

Frustrated with Trump, McCain promotes his own Afghan plan

Brushing off Putin, Trump says fewer diplomats saves money

The Latest: Mattis says US wants diplomatic solution for NK

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.