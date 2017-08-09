Russian surveillance plane creates buzz in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — A low-flying Russian airplane has created buzz in the nation’s capital, but it turns out the surveillance flight over the Capitol, Pentagon and other sites was cleared by the U.S. government under a long-standing global treaty.

Wednesday’s flight was a reconnaissance mission permitted under the Open Skies Treaty.

Russia and the United States are signatories to the treaty, which allows unarmed observation flights over the entire territory of all 34 member nations.

A Pentagon spokesman says he could not confirm the path of the plane until its mission is over.

But the U.S. Capitol Police issued a heads-up saying an “authorized low-altitude aircraft” would enter restricted airspace over the Capitol between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.