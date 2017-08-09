Patriotic ‘Wolf Warrior 2’ is China’s biggest domestic film

BEIJING (AP) — A patriotic film reportedly inspired by evacuations of Chinese civilians in Libya and Yemen has become China’s biggest-ever grossing domestic movie.

By Wednesday, action movie “Wolf Warrior 2” had raked in more than 3.4 billion yuan ($507 million), overtaking Hong Kong director Stephen Chow’s 2016 fantasy comedy “The Mermaid” in the record books.

“Wolf Warrior 2” depicts a former special forces soldier battling against insurgents and mercenaries in Africa to save trapped Chinese. Chinese media say it is based on the evacuations of Chinese civilians from Libya and Yemen that were assisted by the military.

State media reported that cinemas are sold out and audiences have been giving the film standing ovations. The official Xinhua News Agency said the film had “grabbed the heart of the nation.”