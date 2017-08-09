Makwala to run alone in 200 heat at worlds

LONDON (AP) — Isaac Makwala will get a chance to run in the 200 meters after all.

The runner from Botswana, who came down with a stomach bug and was forced to miss the 400 final at the world championships, will be allowed to run on his own in the 200 to try to qualify for Wednesday’s semifinals.

Makwala was expected to be one of the main contenders for both the 400 and the 200. He qualified for the 400 final, but then came down with a stomach virus on Monday, the day of the 200 heats. He missed his heat and then was barred from running in Tuesday’s 400 final because of British public safety rules.

Makwala says on Facebook that he will run his 200 heat “alone and will need a time under 20.53 to qualify.”