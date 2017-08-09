LEADING OFF: Davies goes for 14; Votto on hitting streak

A look at what’s happening all around the majors Thursday:

STREAKING

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (13-5), tied for second in the NL in wins, faces Minnesota for the first time. He is 6-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his last eight starts, including seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball last weekend in a 3-0 win at Tampa Bay.

HOT VOTTO

Joey Votto tries to extend his longest hitting streak of the season when the Reds finish their four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Votto’s multihit game on Wednesday night extended his streak to 14 games, three shy of the career high he set last year.

IN A GROOVE

Right-hander Danny Salazar starts for Cleveland in Thursday’s series opener at Tampa Bay after striking out a career-high 12 over seven innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 5.

RISING ROTATION

While Philadelphia has the worst record in the National League, the Phillies’ rotation entered Wednesday with a 3.93 ERA in 58 starts since June 3. That ranked seventh in the majors. Right-hander Vince Velasquez will try to continue the improvement Thursday when the Phillies host the Mets in the opener of a four-game series. New York’s Jacob deGrom (12-5) has lost two straight starts after winning eight in a row.

