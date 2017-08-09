James Corden defers to Chester Bennington widow over segment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has thanked James Corden for allowing the family to decide whether an episode of the “Carpool Karaoke” spin-off series featuring the singer should be aired.

Bennington, who died at 41 last month, was scheduled to appear in an upcoming episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” a show based on Corden’s regular segments on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in which he drives music celebrities around and sings with them.

Corden, an executive producer on the Apple Music spin-off, said Bennington’s family should decide whether it is aired.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family, or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want to because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really,” Corden told The Associated Press on Monday.

Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, shared a news report of Corden’s comments, and tweeted: “Thank you.”

Linkin Park had posted a photo after Bennington filmed his episode with actor Ken Jeong, calling it a “fun day.” Other shows will feature a succession of hosts and a star-studded lineup of singers, including Alicia Keys and John Legend, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, and Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler.

Jada Pinkett Smith stars in another episode alongside her “Girls Trip” co-stars. Miley Cyrus and her family also take a turn behind the wheel, as does Shaquille O’Neal with pro wrestler John Cena.

Corden will appear in an episode with Will Smith. “Oh man. He’s incredible. What a genius. What a guy,” said Corden. “I never even thought I get to meet Will Smith let alone be in his orbit for a couple of hours. It’s thrilling to me, you know?”

Online: http://applemusic.com/carpoolkaraoke