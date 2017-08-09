Wednesday, August 9, 2017
AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT
2017-08-09
Guam’s residents feel US patriotism but growing concern
Q&A: What does the US military do on the island of Guam?
Hearing to resume in deadly fall at Penn State fraternity
Mom says she didn’t want incident to define Swift’s life
Arizona dogged by suit over quality of health care in prison
Subway store sues after worker cleared of drugging officer
Alert driver’s tip led to capture of police killing suspect
Prosecutor: Officers won’t face charges in teen’s death
Study boosts hope of ‘liquid biopsies’ for cancer screening