Wednesday, August 9, 2017
AP Top Science News at 12:11 a.m. EDT
2017-08-09
Science Says: Trump team garbles climate science
Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab
Scientists name prehistoric croc after Lemmy from Motorhead
Soggy no more: Seattle turns switch with record dry streak
Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan
New supercomputer seen as big boost for science, Wyoming
Science report: Who gets hotter, wetter with climate change
Newborn Hawaiian monk seal to be moved out of Waikiki
New hope for endangered eels, Japanese summer delicacy