Open
Close
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

North Korea outlines plan to launch missiles toward Guam

What next for North Korea, Guam and Trump? Experts weigh in

Guam’s residents feel US patriotism but growing concern

Trump hits McConnell for Senate crash of Obama health repeal

Hearing loss of US diplomats in Cuba blamed on covert device

FBI agents searched former Trump campaign chair’s home

Science Says: Trump team garbles climate science

US oil industry pushes back on sanctions against Venezuela

Mom says she didn’t want incident to define Swift’s life

Spieth feeling relaxed as he chases history at Quail Hollow

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.