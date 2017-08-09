AP source: Bush-Rothbaum group halts bid for Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says a group led by Gov. Jeb Bush and Quogue Capital investment fund founder Wayne Rothbaum has halted its bid to buy the Miami Marlins.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the groups that have been involved in negotiations aren’t commenting publicly. The person said Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney was part of the Bush-Rothbaum group before pulling out more than a month ago.

The moves leave groups led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas still in contention for the franchise.

Major League Baseball owners meet next week in Chicago, where the Marlins’ sale efforts may be discussed.

